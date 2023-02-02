Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will work across the area tonight. Ahead of the front fog and showers will be possible. The front should work in around midnight showers will be with us through the mid-morning hours on Friday. Temps will fall into the 50s tonight then stay there through the day on Friday with a north wind around 15-20 mph. Rain totals for most will be under 1 inch of rain. The weekend starts off cool but should be nice overall. Saturday will see temps only into the low 60s at most but should be sunny. Sunday we start the warming trend with sun and temps in the mid-60s. Monday and Tuesday both look really nice with temps reaching the low to mid-70s and rain free. The next storm system to work our way will be at the end of next week with another cold front.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video