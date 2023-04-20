Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry air is winning again, well that and lower overall forcing for this weekend. The front will come in late Friday night or early Saturday this will mean some early morning showers or storms that should be out of the area by noon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon with the best chance of that along the forgotten coast.

Tonight calm conditions as we go into the overnight hours, the temps should range from the mid-50s to low 60s tonight with some patchy fog possible. Friday will be humid but overall a nice day with just enough moisture for the Seabreeze to spark a shower or storm. Higher rain chances arrive in the overnight hours with the best chance of rain from 3 am to 10 am Saturday Central time. The sun should even be out by the afternoon hours Saturday it will be on the breezy side and I am expecting some swell along the beaches. If planning to go out to the coast Friday through Sunday make sure to check the beach and boating conditions as well as the flags. Sunday and Monday will be relatively the same weather-wise, by Tuesday a stationary front will lift north and allow for showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. An upper low stall across the middle of the country Wednesday to Friday of next week sends us impulses of moisture. Depending on where the front stalls we could be looking at a severe weather setup next Wednesday but it’s too early to tell at this point. Expect the active pattern to roll on through the end of next week. All that means is you need to enjoy the nice weather we lucked into for this coming weekend!