Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Fog could be a problem again for tonight, as patchy dense fog should develop through the evening hours into the overnight. Clouds will build as a south wind takes over through the day Thursday. In the afternoon showers will be possible but the best chance of rain arrives overnight Thursday. A cold front will work through Thursday night into Friday morning. Energy from the surface appears to be very weak so while a thunderstorm is possible, severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue. Rain showers should clear out through the morning hours Friday with the sun possibly returning Friday afternoon. The temps will be in the 50s most of the day Friday and should fall into the 30s Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be on the cool side but sunshine should dominate the weather conditions. We warm up nicely on Monday and Tuesday and again will look for a cold front to work in by the end of next week.

