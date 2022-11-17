Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The cold weather continues into the weekend. Tonight widespread frost is likely with many along I-10 set to drop below freezing. The sun should be out to start the day Friday but clouds will make a comeback as moisture tries to work in for Saturday. Dry air in place with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday afternoon a stray shower is possible. Thanks to the dry air aloft some sleet could mix in at the onset of the precip if the rain can break through the dry air and make it to the surface. Any mixed precip will quickly become all rain as the air saturates. We should clear out whatever moisture is around through the day on Sunday and another frost and freeze are possible Sunday night. Monday a slight warming trend is likely as some warmer air tries to return. As Tuesday rolls in a weak low could bring showers to the area. After that, the models are all over the place and have not shown a consistent solution yet. This is leading to a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the forecast from Wednesday and beyond next week. Just check back in on the forecast for the holiday as we move through the weekend by next Monday the models should be in better agreement on the rest of the week.

