Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Severe weather concerns were dashed by some stable air. Things went as forecast and storms just never really got going. A breezy but warm day on Friday will turn colder for the weekend and next week even more cold. Saturday will have plenty of sun but temps will only climb into the low 50s. Saturday night we should fall to near freezing before returning to the upper 50s for Sunday.

A front moves in and stalls Monday morning, showers will be possible through the day but the better chance of rain will come into the afternoon and evening as colder air filters in. Monday night temps fall into the upper 30s with light showers possible. Tuesday temps will only climb into the low 40s for highs and the cold air will continue to fill in. Tuesday night temps inland will fall into the low 20s or upper teens, coastal areas will fall to the low 20s. Another hard freeze is possible Wednesday night for inland areas, while coastal areas should be warmer in the upper 20s or low 30s. Thursday and Friday offer some reprieve as the next system tries to work though. Friday night and Saturday night next weekend could see hard freezes as well.