PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! Cold air isn’t knocking on our door this morning – it’s barging right in! Temperatures are falling from the 50s to the 40s and 30s as it moves southeast. Where there are 50s on the map this morning, there won’t be for much longer! It’s going to be quite a cold and breezy day – dress warm!

It’s also going to be a bit wet, but only for the morning hours as scattered showers develop due to a clash of air masses. Most of us will see just rain, but there’s a chance our north/northwestern locations could see some freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Walton and Holmes county until Noon CST today. This won’t really impact travel, as only a few hundredths of an inch are expected to accumulate, but you should use extra caution dealing with elevated surfaces that cool quicker than the ground (i.e. bridges).

The coldest air comes in overnight through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s all across the Florida Panhandle. Inland areas may see temperatures reach 23 degrees or lower. For this reason, a Hard Freeze Warning has been issued. You should be actively preparing to protect your plants, pets, pipes and vulnerable people (children, elderly) from the freezing cold conditions. Unfortunately, there will also be a wind out of the north up to 15 mph tomorrow morning, too, making it feel even colder than the actual temperature. The wind chill will be in the teens. Thus, we have a Wind Chill Advisory.

A hard freeze will be possible again Thursday morning for inland locations; though, at this time, it looks like temperatures will be above 23 degrees. Along the coast, the temperature will fall to the low 30s. Throughout the day Thursday, warmer air will work in from the southeast, and temperatures are likely to reach the upper 50s and low 60s. This warming trend will be short-lived. Another front will arrive early Friday morning, producing a few isolated showers and dropping temperatures again heading into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Morning lows both days will be back in the mid-upper 20s.