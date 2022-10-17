PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. Isolated showers are possible Monday morning through afternoon. After that, rain chances drop off the 7-day forecast.

Temperatures behind the front will fall Monday night to the 50s and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night, upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold-favored spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The morning low temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year, so this is some very early cold air especially for our location.