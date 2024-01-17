PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hope you are staying warm this morning because that cold air has arrived.

We have been talking about how cold it was going to be for the last several days and it has not disappointed. Lows this morning being reported in the low 20s along the coastline and low 20s to upper teens north of the I-10 corridor. Winds out of the north this morning with a wind chill factor making temperatures feel like into the single digits in some locations along the Alabama and Florida line. For the coastline feeling like the teens.

Throughout the rest of the day temperatures will slowly warm up. Highs today will only reach into the 40s. Winds will stay out of the north for the most part at 5-10 mph. With the windchill temperatures this evening will feel more like into the 30s.

Tonight mostly clear conditions expected with a few clouds starting to move in, but temperatures once again expected to drop areawide into the 20s and 30s for lows. Coastline looking near or at freezing and inland locations in the upper 20s.

Rain does not return until Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now just some iso showers expected, but cold air returns once again this weekend with a hard freeze looking likely early Saturday and Sunday Morning.

Next a much warmer and wetter pattern looks to return. Right now looks like high temperatures will be back into the 60s by Tuesday with another shot rain starting Tuesday. Right now only looks like some scattered showers across the area.