PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A boundary shifting northeast of the region will take moisture with it for Sunday.

The coastline could see minor and isolated storms in the Sunday morning hours, but the larger swath of moisture is expected to linger inland for the afternoon. Showers and storms eventually make their way north of I-10, causing small chances for showers overnight into Monday.

Monday maintains a 50-60% chance of rain, with a similar forecast through Tuesday as well.

Starting Wednesday, a boost in moisture from the west could begin to traverse east. At the moment, Thursday is our best chance for widespread rain and washout conditions, but that is subject to change.