PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Get ready for a cool, cloudy, windy and wet Tuesday! We’re starting the day with scattered, light rain across the Panhandle. We’ll see more widespread showers as the day goes on, with pockets of heavier rainfall, too! Cloud cover, rainfall and northeasterly winds pumping cooler air down south will all limit temperatures from climbing much today. Highs will likely only reach the low 60s. Pack the rain gear and an extra layer to keep warm!

A Wind Advisory that has been issued for the coastline starting at 12 p.m. CST and lasting until midnight Thursday. Sustained winds will be between 10-20 mph but gusts could reach 40 mph. Bring in or tie down outdoor furniture/decor!

An area of low pressure moving over the northern Gulf of Mexico is the culprit for the scattered rainfall that will last from Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall totals will be closer to 2-3 inches for most of the area; though, isolated higher amounts are possible. Flash flooding is also possible, so please use extra caution while commuting and remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways with ponding water.

With cloud cover and rainfall, high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will only reach the mid-upper 60s. They will rebound to the low-mid 70s Friday and Saturday as the moisture clears out and sunshine returns. A weak front may result is a small temperatures drop Sunday leaving highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s along the coast, mid-40s inland.