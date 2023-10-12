Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Clouds and a wedge of cool air have kept us damp and on the cool side outside of the forgotten coast. Temps mostly stayed in the 70s with light mist or light showers through the area. We should see a similar set on Friday with the low slowly moving off to the north and east. If we see the sun earlier in the day we could climb into the mid-80s or warmer but if we stay locked into the clouds then we only see the 70s for highs. It will be warmer than Thursday as the dew points will rise ahead of the front for Saturday. Saturday the front will not reach us until the afternoon hours this will allow us to warm into the 80s for highs. The wind will pick up in the afternoon and evening out of the northwest. The cooler air arrives overnight and on Sunday the temps will climb into the low 70s for highs the wind will be out of the northwest 15-25 mph. Sunday night lows will fall into the 50s and on Monday our highs might only reach the 60s even with an abundance of sun. Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and nice but on the cool side for this time of year with temps 15 to 20 degrees below the average. The next shot of rain will come Friday or Saturday of next week with what is forecast right now.

