PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Enjoy those warm conditions while its around because cooler air is about to take its place heading into the weekend.

Today clouds are still around thanks to a low to north of us. With the clouds around that has kept highs in the low to mid 60s areawide. Tonight overcast skies are expected. Lows tonight in the low 50s to upper 40s along the coastline and into the mid 40s elsewhere.

Tomorrow a dry air mass will start to work into the Panhandle which will help reduce cloud coverage. Highs tomorrow in the low 60s as this cold dry air mass starts to take place.

Heading towards the weekend temperatures will drop. Early Friday morning expecting temperatures in the 30s across the Panhandle. Highs Friday and Saturday in the low 50s. Early Saturday morning freezing temperatures look possible areawide. North of the I-10 corridor Saturday and Sunday morning temperatures possibly dropping in the upper 20s.

Then all eyes turn towards New Years. Temperatures do warm up New Years Eve. When the ball drop a few clouds around with temperatures the low 50s. Then next week starts a more active pattern with a front later New Years Day and another shortwave possible Wednesday into Thursday.