PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A dry cold front will move over the Southeast tonight, to help clear out moisture from the northern Gulf.

After 10 PM, rain chances will fall to zero, but a few sprinkles will still be possible beforehand.

Dry and sunny conditions return Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday warms ever so slightly, with a mix of sun and clouds above.

A low-pressure system organizes west of the region early Tuesday morning, creating widespread rain chances for the Panhandle most of the day.

At the moment, the region’s greatest risk is the potential for flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadic activity, but conditions will become more clear within the next 48 hours.

Rain chances linger over the Southeast for the latter half of the workweek, with cooler and drier air moving in next weekend.