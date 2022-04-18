PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An early morning of severe storms threatening strong winds across the Panhandle has transformed into a quiet and calm day. Clouds and rain are clearing to the south and will give way to more sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach 80 degrees later today.

Cooler air will move in across northwest Florida Tuesday, resulting in morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs only in the low 70s.

By the middle and end of the week, high pressure will build up over the southeast. Temperatures are forecast to trend upwards. Along the coast, we’re looking at low 80s through the weekend. Farther inland, temperatures will be trending into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees.