Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry and calm conditions are expected through the short term in the wake of Friday`s cold front. Temperatures will remain warm with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s again Saturday, but relative humidity should fall into the 40-50% range under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures overnight are forecast to drop into the low to mid-60s.

A warming and moistening trend is expected to kick off the long-term period as onshore flow returns. High temperatures rise into the upper 80s to low 90s for the remainder of the period, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day Monday through Thursday. Low temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.