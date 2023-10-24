PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re off to a relatively cool start to the day with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. They will increase to 10-15 mph today and shift east overall. The breeze will feel nice though with warm and sunny weather in store, though. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday: low-mid 80s.

An upper-level ridge and a couple different surface high pressure systems will work together to keep majority of the eastern half of the United States dry for the next 5-7 days. That includes us here in the Panhandle… These systems will also result in temperatures trending a little higher than normal. High temperatures are forecast to hit the low-mid 80s this week with lows similar to this morning.