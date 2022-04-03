PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Dry conditions continue through Monday but wetter changes are on the way this week.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday afternoon, while cloud cover builds in during the evening. There are small chances for showers Monday as a low-pressure system organizes west of us.

The bulk of rainfall moves over Tuesday, with a potential for severe storms. The greatest risks at the moment include damaging winds, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Scattered showers and storms continue to play a role in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, gradually decreasing from scattered to isolated.

Cooler ad drier, Friday through Sunday of next week, as one of the final shots of cold air this season returns to the Southeast. Highs are estimated in the mid to upper 60s.