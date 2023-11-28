Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Freeze warning for all inland areas Tuesday night in the panhandle. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s tonight. Along the coast, temps will still fall into the mid to low 30s where frost will be possible but most areas should stay above freezing along the coast. Wednesday and Thursday will be on the cool and clear side as well with another night that will flirt with freezing temps and frost will be possible.

Friday the cold breaks away and the rain moves in. A weak trough will stall Friday after it brings a round of showers possibly a few storms. A break Friday night then more showers develop on Saturday. The bulk of the rain could stay across the panhandle or lift north through the day. A front comes in to clear out the moisture through the day Sunday into Monday. If the precip has lifted north it returns with the front. We all clear out on Monday and cool air moves back in.

Rain totals through the weekend will be 1-4″ of rain with Isolated amounts higher than 5″. This will likely end the drought in most of the area! At the moment severe weather is not a concern outside of a few storms across the area the dynamics are more for heavy rain vs a severe weather setup. I’ll let you know if that changes.

Holiday plans and outdoor events. Plan on rain. This is not a timing issue we will have breaks in the rain but showers and a few storms will be around the area much of the weekend. Yes, you could get lucky we will have breaks in the rounds of showers. Timing those out this far out is impossible so it would be luck at this moment in time. I do think that most activities will be able to happen it should be mostly rounds or showers so many of the holiday plans can still be good just need to have rain gear handy.