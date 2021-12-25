Christmas Night Forecast

Christmas night shall remain mild with light winds out of the south and temperatures settling near 60 degrees overnight.

Instances of patchy fog are possible for low-lying inland areas, so be careful if driving.

Heading into Sunday, the warmth will remain, but a bit more cloud cover will be possible. A few inland areas could note a sprinkle of rain, but no widespread precipitation is expected.

The forecast remains similar through Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and unnoteworthy chances for showers.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we enter better chance for scattered rain, and the possibility of near 80 degree highs.

New Year’s and New Years Day have low-end chances for rain as well, but that forecast is subject to change as we head through this last week of December.