Christmas Eve Forecast 12-24-21

A gorgeous Christmas Eve day awaits us here in the Panhandle.

Temperatures climb towards the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies expected.

A mild evening will also occur as southerly winds range from 5-10 mph, and overnight temperatures hit the 50s inland and remain near 60 along the coastline.

The lovely weather continues throughout the holiday weekend, with temperatures rising near 75 degrees on Christmas Day.

A bit more moisture on tap for the start of next week could bring stray showers Monday or Tuesday, while Wednesday and Thursday isolated to scattered activity is favored more.