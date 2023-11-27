PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are down 5-10 degrees this morning compared to yesterday as colder air has worked in behind a frontal system. You’ll probably want to layer up, grab a jacket or throw on a heavy sweater stepping out the door, especially with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. High pressure building over the Southeast will give way to more sunshine today, but temperatures will struggle to climb. Highs today will likely be shy of 60 degrees for many areas of the Panhandle. It will feel chilly, too, with a wind out of the north/northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting at times to 20 mph.

Colder air is expected to arrive late tonight into Tuesday morning and once again Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall to the low 40s and upper 30s along the coastline. Inland, temperatures are expected to fall to the 30s with many areas near freezing Wednesday morning. A freeze watch or warning may be issued. Frost is very likely to occur, so add some extra time to your morning routines this week to allow for the defrosting of your windshields.

Afternoon high temperatures will trend below normal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, too. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Warmer weather is in store late this week and weekend, but it comes at the expense of more rainfall.

Temperatures are forecast to return to the upper 60s and low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s. However, there is a moderate to high chance (50-70%) of scattered showers and isolated storms occurring each day as a frontal system develops to our west. An area of low pressure will likely move across the southeast Friday and Saturday. Another low may develop over the Gulf Coast Sunday and bring even more rainfall to the Panhandle.

Rainfall totals from Friday to Saturday evening are currently projected to range from 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. This forecast will be fine-tuned over the next several days.