PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Temperatures stayed chilly this morning, with areas just above freezing in most spots before sunrise.

As the day begins, clear skies and sunshine should help widespread warmth cover the Panhandle by the afternoon.

The highest temperatures are expected around 72 degrees inland, while a slight breeze along the coast will have those areas feeling a few degrees cooler.

Tuesday widespread showers and storms will work their way through the region starting in the late morning. Slight precipitation chances will last through Wednesday morning, with dryness settling back in for St Patricks Day on Thursday.

Working into next weekend, rain chances will again be on the rise, so stay tuned to the most current forecast.