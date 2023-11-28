PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and good luck getting out of bed! Temperatures are down in the low-mid 40s as of 4:30 a.m. CST. Winds out of the north are making it feel about 5 degrees colder than the temperature. Bundle up even more this morning than last as you head out to start your day!

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see clouds giving way to sunshine as the day goes on. With winds out of the north still reinforcing cool air across the Panhandle, temperatures will struggle to climb much again. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Colder air is expected to arrive late tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall to the upper 30s along the coastline. Inland, temperatures are expected to fall to or just below freezing. A freeze warning has been issued for inland locations of the Panhandle and will go into effect late tonight until 7 a.m. CST Wednesday. Plan to cover sensitive vegetation or bring in your plants. Also, if you have outdoor pets, provide them with extra blankets to keep warm or bring them inside completely.

Afternoon high temperatures will trend below normal today, Wednesday and Thursday, too. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Warmer weather is in store late this week and weekend, but it comes at the expense of more rainfall.

Temperatures are forecast to return to the upper 60s and low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s. However, there is a moderate to high chance (50-70%) of scattered showers and isolated storms occurring each day as a frontal system develops to our west. An area of low pressure will likely move across the southeast Friday and Saturday. Another low may develop over the Gulf Coast Sunday and bring even more rainfall to the Panhandle.

Rainfall totals from Friday to Saturday evening are currently projected to range from 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. This forecast will be fine-tuned over the next several days.