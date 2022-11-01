PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A ridge of high pressure will bring dry conditions to the Panhandle over the next six days. While the weather will be nice, we still need a lot of rainfall to alleviate moderate to severe drought conditions in northwest Florida.

The extended pattern might offer some help next week, but we will have to wait to see how things trend as rain is still scarce in the long range.

A Tropical Storm is now in the Caribbean, but it is nothing more than a talking point to the United States. Tropical Storm Lisa as it might make a run at becoming a hurricane before crashing into Central America.