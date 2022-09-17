PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The forecast for the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 10-20% at most.

Next week from Monday to Friday, a high-pressure ridge will build over the eastern half of the United States and allow for compressional heating. That means temperatures will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70s, so it won’t feel like mid-summer stickiness, but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the East Coast. It has potential to strengthen to a hurricane over the next couple days before curving north/northeast. Right now, there are no forecasted impacts to the Gulf Coast, including the Florida Panhandle.