PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Get ready for a week of hot and humid weather, northwest Florida! An upper-level ridge will build over the next several days, resulting in higher temperatures across our area. Temperatures will likely hover in the low 90s along the coast, mid-upper 90s inland each afternoon. Adding in the tropical moisture of the atmosphere and resulting high humidity, and it could feel more like 106-110 degrees! That will certainly be the case today (Tuesday), which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the Florida Panhandle until 7 p.m. CDT.

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Unfortunately, Mother Nature will not provide much relief from the heat in the form of rainfall. Isolated pop-up showers or storms will be possible almost every day, but that rain chance remains slim at just 20-30%, 40% max through the weekend.

The main weather question will be how a few MCS’s (storm complexes) work throughout the southeast. There is a chance that Wednesday and Friday could feature an opportunity for an MCS to impact our area, but there is still some uncertainty about if one actually develops and where it may go. Check back for updates!

Late this weekend, the ridge should flatten out and lead to higher rain chances. This should allow temperatures to drop a tad, thanks to more clouds around and increasing chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours.