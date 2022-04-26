PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A cold front will make for a bit of wet weather Tuesday night, but sunshine is back Wednesday.

Chances for showers and sub-severe storms will continue to traverse across the Panhandle until about 10 PM Tuesday, with northwesterly flow bringing dry and cool air in for the night.

Overnight temperatures dip into the chillier range for this time of year, with lows in the lower 60s and mid-50s.

In addition to cooler temperatures when you wake up Wednesday morning, breezes from the north at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph, will keep areas feeling a touch cooler for the mid-week afternoon.

Thursday’s conditions stay very nice, with dewpoints staying low.

For the rest of the week, the humidity will work its way back into the region, with an added 20-30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures boost back into the mid and upper 80s by next Monday and Tuesday.