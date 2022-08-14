PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A beautiful day will kick off the work week Monday, as a stationary front shifts south, and a drier air mass greets the Southeast.

The air mass will help out early morning temperatures, with lows expected around 68-70 degrees.

The refreshing start to Monday will continue as dewpoints are expected to stay in the lower 70s all day.

Lower dewpoints will also be accompanied by minimal rain chances, only about a 10-20% chance for a majority of the day and in all areas.

However, after a near-perfect day, the region will see more seasonal summertime conditions as we enter the rest of the work week.

Tues-Wed rain chances increase to 30-50%, with even higher rain chances extending from Thurs-Fri, at upwards of 50-70%.

After Invest 98L shifted over southern Texas earlier Sunday, the tropics are now quiet again.