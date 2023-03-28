Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain is moving out with a cold front sweeping the area Tuesday evening. A cooler night is on the way with temps expected to drop into the low 50s, this will be followed by a nice day Wednesday. Clouds will be around for Wednesday and temps will only climb into the low 70s at most. The cooldown will last just one day as return flow will come to be with the wind out of the southeast on Thursday. Thursday should have plenty of sunshine and temps in the mid-70s to low 80s. We stay rain free through the rest of the work week. Friday will bring breezy conditions and rising dew points which means the humidity will be up for Friday. Saturday and Sunday a weak front will slowly move through and could be similar to what we had last weekend. That means the hit-and-miss nature will once again be the trend. Keep the outdoor plans and just stay flexible. Right now severe weather is not expected over the weekend but we are still just too far out for details for our area with that front. A brief cool-down on Sunday before really bringing warmth at the start of next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video