PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – For the first time in about a week and a half, we do NOT have a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning anywhere across the Panhandle. That’s because slightly drier air has moved in overnight with winds out of the north, dropping humidity. In fact, it’s felt pretty nice this morning, especially with temperatures mainly in the low-mid 70s, too!

Yesterday’s cold front has made its way into the Panhandle, and it is now stalling out. Scattered pop-up showers and storms are likely to develop once again today by late morning through the afternoon and possibly linger overnight with the boundary still in place. High temperatures today will not be as high as yesterday. Rather, they will range from 90-93 degrees.

The stalled front will likely move away from our area and wash out over the next 48 hours. Rain chances will lessen as it does so, with drier air present. High pressure will build over the Southeast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can expect sunnier skies and only stray pop-ups during that timeframe.

High temperatures will trend back to the low-mid 90s along the coast and mid-upper 90s inland over the next seven days. Humidity is expected to rise again this weekend, so the break from the intense heat/humidity will not last for long.

Tropics: We are currently monitoring three tropical waves: one near the Caribbean shifting west, and two in the Eastern Atlantic coming off the west coast of Africa. The one in the Caribbean is showing some potential for weak development possibly in the western Gulf over the next week. At this time, there is a low chance of tropical development, but something to watch.

The other two also have low tropical potential over the next 7 days and are showing more signs of a northward curvature.