PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – High pressure pushes in behind a cold front this weekend, changing up the dry & calm conditions.

Saturday morning, if you are on the beach or out of the boat you’ll notice much breezier conditions, with sustained northerly flow from 10-20 mph. The windiness is not expected to subside throughout the weekend but will lower by about 5-10 mph on Sunday.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will be seasonal, but cooler than the end of the work week, ranging through the mid-’80s.

Low temperatures for inland areas Saturday night and early Sunday morning will be chilly, with readings expected in the lower 50s.

Humidity slowly builds back in the early parts of next week, but rain chances are not anticipated to be significant until our next cold front comes in Thursday/Friday.