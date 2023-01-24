PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry and breezy conditions are in store for us this Tuesday, but changes are coming over the next 24-36 hours as our next area of low pressure develops to the west. Focusing first on Tuesday, the day will start with temperatures in the mid-upper 30s and low 40s before rising into the low-mid 60s in the afternoon. Upper level clouds will stream in from the south throughout the day – a sign of moisture increasing across the Panhandle. At worst, it will be partly cloudy.

Winds will also be increasing in speed throughout the day and night. The windiest weather will come overnight through Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. Outside of any storms that develop, winds will reach sustained speeds of 20-25 mph. At times, though, they could gust up to 35-40 mph. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will begin at 12 a.m. CST Wednesday and expire at 9 a.m. CST Wednesday. It includes all counties from Walton to Liberty and Franklin.

The cold front will charge across the Panhandle Wednesday morning, bringing a line of strong-to-severe storms. The biggest severe threats will be strong, damaging winds of 58+ mph and isolated tornadoes. Remember, thunderstorm winds can cause just as much damage as tornadoes sometimes, so take any and all warnings seriously.

As far as storm timing goes, the earliest arrival for our western counties (including Walton County) is 3 a.m. CST. The latest exit from the Forgotten Coast is 3 p.m. CST. Be alert early morning to mid-morning through early afternoon. The line of storms will travel from west to east. Western locations will see the impacts first, and eastern locations will see the impacts later.

It is likely a Tornado Watch will be issued this evening into the overnight hours. Please check back to mypanhandle.com/weather for updates.

Hail and flash flooding will be minor threats to northwest Florida with any storms that develop. Rainfall totals are not expected to surpass two inches.

By Wednesday afternoon, the cold front will clear the Panhandle and work colder air across the region. In fact, the high temperature Wednesday will occur in the morning hours thanks to a warm front stretching north. That temperature will be near 70 degrees. As the cold front passes, temperatures will drop throughout the day.

Temperatures will then fall further Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning, into the 30s. There is potential for not only frost but also a freeze inland Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures plummet down near 32 degrees. Meanwhile, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 50s during the same timespan of days. Thankfully, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy with the colder weather.

Additional severe weather safety preparations:

Locate your “tornado safe spot” – the lowest and innermost room in your home/building, away from windows and doorways with as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Put blankets, pillows and shoes in this spot to cover your head and body. If a warning is issued, you don’t have to waste time grabbing these items. You can immediately head to your tornado safe spot and seek shelter. (Shoes are needed to protect your feet in case there is damage to your home.)

Gather flashlights and backup batteries in case of any power outages. Charge your mobile devices.

Download the StormTrack 13 app onto your mobile devices for FREE if you haven’t already. When you save your location and turn on your notifications for the app, you will get the alerts to your mobile devices – even when you’re sleeping.

Take your phones off any silencing settings so that you can definitely receive weather alerts and/or phone calls/texts from loved ones to let you know of a weather threat in your area if needed.