Panama City, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure remains the main player in the forecast, as sunny skies persist through Sunday.

Breezes Sunday will continue to range through 10-20 mph. This makes for more choppy conditions across protected waters and the Gulf. Wave heights will range from 2-4 ft offshore.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday at 9 AM CDT.

Warmer temperatures and more humid conditions will make their return Monday and Tuesday, and then the Panhandles’ first chance for a shower or storm in over a month, on Wednesday.

A stronger cold front, with rain attached to it, will push across our region Thursday. Expect showers and storms at some point during your day.

Clearing and cooling occur through Friday and Saturday. Saturday, high temperatures could maintain in the 70s for inland and coastal areas.