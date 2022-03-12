PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER — Windy conditions blew across the Panhandle today, with gusts nearing 50 mph in many places.

Temperatures drop drastically with the northerly flow in place with the lowest reading overnight into Sunday possibly at 25 degrees.

Sunday’s afternoon temperatures will still fall on the cool side, reaching the upper 50s, but the overall feel in the air should be more comfortable without blustery winds.

By Monday warmer conditions will greet the region again, but widespread rain chances will enter back into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will level up into the 70s for the rest of the week.