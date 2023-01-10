Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nice weather to start the week, but someone once said all good things come to an end and this time a cold front will bring an end to the stretch of nice weather we are having. Warm but cloudy weather will be around tomorrow for most of the day. Many of us will even see the lower 70s for highs on our Wednesday. A Stray shower is possible as well. The bigger threat of rain comes on Thursday as a cold front works through the area. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. The front should reach us by the end of the day and clear us in the late overnight hours. Any strong storms will mostly be wind threats if we have any strong storms at all. We clear out on Friday but a cold wind will bring in colder temps for a few days. A frost or Freeze is possible Friday night and Saturday night. This will not be a hard freeze for that you need temps to drop into the lower 20s, we will not be doing that this time around. That means you do not have to worry about pipes freezing. We will see warmer weather return next week ahead of a few storm systems set to work across the country.

