Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances start the week lower but eventually the rain chances return. The best chances of rain this week will be Thursday through Saturday. We should see some dry air slide in to lower the rain chances by the end of the weekend and for Labor day. The big wrench in the forecast is the tropics and how close a storm could be to the southeast coast by Sunday. The favored solution at the moment is that the storm will find a weakness in the trough and recurve well to the east of the US. There are other possible outcomes so you should keep up with the latest as this week goes on.