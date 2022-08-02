PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tuesday will show a higher chance for precipitation as the high-pressure influence decreases throughout the forecast area. Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up first along the coast and then shift inland through the afternoon. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s inland, close to 90 along the coast.

While there is no widespread severe risk today, the forecast area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for excessive rainfall. Storms that do develop could see localized urban flooding associated with heavy rainfall.

In the short term, we`ll continue to see an increase in rain chances with high resolution models indicating decent coverage for convection. We will have plenty of moisture to support convection through diurnal mechanisms. Otherwise, expect highs generally in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows generally in the mid-70s for the next several days.