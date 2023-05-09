Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday was a bust for the most part on rain coverage, some clouds in the morning likely helped us out there. If you were outside you likely wanted some cooling to take place. We will hold onto a 20 to 30 % chance of rain overnight but fog for the morning hours is likely the biggest issue overnight. Better rain chances Wednesday through Friday with the afternoon Seabreeze a washed-out front will come in and bring a bit more in the way of lift this should make getting the showers and storms going easier.

Tuesday night a few complexes of showers and storms are around the area, as the front sinks south we could see a few storms hold together even as we lose the heating of the day. Wednesday the front washes out just to our north with the heating of the day and the Seabreeze showers and storms should have no problem getting started. When we get them to go outflow will allow for more storms to pop this process should continue through the evening hours and could even see some showers linger into the overnight. Thursday the front will be washed out so the Seabreeze will be the catalyst for the afternoon storms with decent coverage expected Wed through Friday. Rain chances will come in around 30% for the coastal areas and up to 50% for the inland areas while I maintain a 30 to 40% chance of rain for Wednesday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday some dry air will sneak in out of the northeast this should cut the rain chances down to 20 to 30% across the area. The temps will continue to be near 90 inland and the low to mid-80s along the coast. A front late next week is possible but I wouldn’t get my hopes up as this is the time of year fronts just stop being able to progress through the deep south.