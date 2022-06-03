PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Another warm and muggy day is on tap with high temperatures rising into the low to mid-90s. A cold front is expected to move through the region, which will slightly increase the odds of precipitation; however, it will lack forcing. The SPC continues to paint a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather over our GA, AL, and adjacent FL Panhandle. As tropical low pressure moves across south Florida and into the western Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday, the mid and upper flow across the local area will become more zonal as the weak trough from Friday weakens. Convection on Saturday afternoon will generally be limited to the eastern and southeastern portions of the forecast area, with coverage fairly limited. Next week, we’ll continue our typical summertime pattern with temperatures near 90 along the coast and mid-90s inland. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day.