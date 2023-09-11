PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Other than a few pop-up showers, today will be one of the driest days of the week. While rain chances are in the forecast just about every day, we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances will sit at or below 50%. Consider yourself lucky if you do get in on the shower/storm activity over the next few days.

A cold front will be approaching the Panhandle and stalling out as it does so, resulting in scattered pop-ups Tuesday through Friday. By the weekend, it should clear south of us and work some cooler/drier air into the area. In the meantime, temperatures will sit in the upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. Humidity, though, will make it feel like the upper 90s or low 100s through Wednesday.