Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wind was the main story for Friday. Plenty of gusts around the area over 45 mph. The winds will settle tonight as the front and storm system moves farther away from us. Saturday and Sunday will feature beautiful weather with temps in the mid-70s and lower dew points it will feel excellent to be outside over the weekend. If you are planning on going to the beach make sure to check the flags as the rip current threat will be elevated all weekend long. Monday we see the ridge start to build right back with the dew points on the rise the temps and humidity will be up once again. The ridge will be facing opposition this time as a series of fronts will work through next week. Tuesday the first front arrives, Friday the second, and Sunday the third. This is all a part of a pattern flip and the models continue to show a good bit of uncertainty in how it all evolves. This means that the forecast on temps and precipitation is very low confidence for the end of next week and the weekend. I would plan on checking the forecast often as the forecast is likely to see many changes in the next 4 to 5 days. At the end of the pattern flip is a much colder pattern where a frost or freeze is possible. Check back next week for hopefully a better idea of the longer-range forecast.

