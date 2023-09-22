PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Beautiful weather is in store for the weekend! Drier air will make a comeback thanks to a coastal low on the Atlantic side of Florida. For the Panhandle, the dry air will slide in out of the north and east through the day on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is in store Friday through Sunday with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s through the afternoon and down in the low-mid 60s in the morning hours. Dry air will continue to move in from the northeast as the coastal low shifts northward towards New England.

There will be a change in the pattern next week. Monday and Tuesday feature warmer air and more moisture. Isolated pop-up showers and storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday, too.