Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be very low outside of a random stray shower we will be dry through the work week. Rain chances increase over the weekend but this will be rain lotto chances with just pop-ups mainly in the afternoon and mainly caused by the sea breeze. Temps will be on the rise all week, after an upper trough swings through on Tuesday which should reinforce the dry air in place. Moisture content to the air will return Thursday and Friday making it feel humid as well our temps return to the upper 80s for inland areas Thursday and Friday while coastal areas will return to the lower 80s. Overall not much to worry about weather-wise this week. Wave heights and rip current risk should come down over the coming days as the wind settles down and switches to the northwest for a few days.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video