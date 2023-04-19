PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure remains in control of our weather this week, resulting in a mostly clear sky and no rainfall. A cold front will move into the southeast on Saturday, providing a chance for rainfall in the Panhandle and a cool down heading into next week.

Today, we’ll see upper some upper-level clouds across the sky, but overall, it will be mostly sunny. Winds will shift to the southeast through the afternoon up to about 10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to top out near 80 degrees along the coast and reach the mid-80s inland. Overnight, lows will be in the upper 50s inland and low 60s near the coast.

Thursday and Friday’s forecast will be very similar to Wednesday’s. Dew points will be rising, though, so there will be higher humidity.

On Saturday, scattered showers will be possible in the morning and early afternoon hours as a cold front moves through northwest Florida. Right now, there are still some questions to answer regarding this part of the forecast as some models are showing no rain and others are showing a line of storms. At this time, you should plan for some shower activity across our area on Saturday, and have a back up plan for any outdoor activities in case a shower or storm develops over you.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler than normal, though mostly sunny, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s.