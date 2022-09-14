PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure stabilizes over the eastern United States this morning bringing bright and beautiful conditions to the Panhandle.

Temperatures will rise from the 50s and 60s to the mid and upper 80s Wednesday. Despite a slight northeasterly breeze up to 15 mph, conditions will be quite pleasant.

The drier air will slice humidity out of the forecast. Dew points stay in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

While afternoon highs will be seasonal, overnight lows may feel slightly chilly entering the end of the week. Inland lows could reach 58-60 degrees in localized spots, while coastal regions teeter between 69-72 degrees.

A stationary boundary will linger off the southeastern coastline much of this week but will bring slight chances for showers and storms throughout Friday and Saturday. The highest chances will be along the coast, but even so, precipitation is likely to be isolated.