Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – An upper level low will be passing through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning but, a surface High will keep the region calm and dry. We can expect temperatures for Sunday to range from the mid/the upper 80s to the low 90s after starting out in the mid-upper 60s in the morning. PoPs for this term is less than 20%. Under the influence of an upper-level ridge, we can expect calm weather to continue through the week. As we begin the month of June, rain chances will increase, mainly for the Big Bend region as we will have an easterly flow that will provide the main lifting mechanism for sea breeze convection for the afternoons. PoPs are around 40% near the I-75 corridor for the afternoons this upcoming week. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low 90s and morning Lows will begin in the upper 60s, warming to the low 70s as we approach the end of the week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video