Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Low dew points holding on through the weekend a stray shower is possible Sunday or Monday but overall a dry weekend is expected. We fell down to the low 60s last night and tonight many will fall into the 50s thanks to the dry air at the surface. Saturday the wind will be the highest during the morning and calming as we work to noon and beyond. Temps will rise to around 80 both Saturday and Sunday then feel warmer Monday as the dew points start to rise. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less over much of the next 7 days with a better chance of rain arriving toward the end of next week even then it appears to just be Seabreeze chances for showers and storms mostly in the afternoon.

A low will try to slip into the Gulf under the ridge middle of next week thanks to shear and other factors this will likely be nothing more than a coastal low. The highest chances of rain with it will come to Texas and Louisiana but Thursday through next weekend if the ridge can break down this might bring higher rain chances to us. As of right now we are expected to have the high pressure aloft influence are weather the most next week. That means slowly warming temps and mostly dry conditions with just the sea breeze for shower and storm action.