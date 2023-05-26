PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry air in the form of lower dew points makes the air feel great and keeps us a bit cooler than average as we wrap up the work week and head into the holiday weekend. An upper low and a non-tropical coastal low are both to thank for the great weather for the Panhandle. Meanwhile, our typical summertime pattern is set to slowly return next week.

As the upper low interacts with the developing surface low to our northeast today, it might force a touch of moisture our way. With the dry air in place, it’s unlikely to see more than a stray shower if any shower activity at all.

Saturday will be dry and a bit on the breezy side, but still beautiful. Sunday, winds will calm and moisture will slowly return. However, the moisture will not be significant enough to produce any rainfall.

By Monday, you will notice the humidity, but rain chances remain on the low side. The sea breeze and moisture will work together Tuesday through the middle of next week to bring isolated pop-up showers and storms back to our forecast. At this time, though, rain chances remain low overall.