PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures down in the 40s and 50s. Winds are out of the east/northeast at 5-7 mph. High pressure to our northeast will continue shifting east, resulting in our winds changing direction to the southeast through the day. Warmer air and some moisture will push in from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in temperatures rising to the mid-upper 70s and dew points climbing, too. The sky will be mostly clear, showing lots of sunshine through the day.

Friday will bring breezy conditions and rising dew points which means the humidity will be higher.

Saturday and Sunday, a weak front will slowly move through our area and could be similar to what we had last weekend. Hit-or-miss showers and storms look to be the likely trend.

There will be a brief cool-down on Sunday before warmer and more humid conditions return at the beginning of next week. Temperatures could near 80 for our coastal areas through the middle of next week. Inland locations could see highs in the mid-upper 80s.