PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A nice Sunday is currently transpiring right now, but an Artic front is moving bring freezing conditions across the Panhandle by mid-week.

Sunday ended up be nice and hopefully you have already started making plans for cool conditions later on this weeks. Highs today being reported in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Panhandle. Winds not really that breezy either this evening. A chance of some clouds moving in later, but over a nice end to the weekend is expected.

Tonight dry conditions remain. With the help of some radiational cooling temperatures will drop in the 30s tonight once again. Upper 30s for the coastline and mid to low 30s for our inland locations.

Tomorrow another day in the 60s with clouds building throughout day. A chance of showers works in later for MLK Day. For most of MLK Day expected partly cloudy to cloudy skies and comfortable conditions.

Then going into Tuesday temperatures cool off quickly in the Panhandle. Highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest temperatures will come early Wednesday morning with lows expected in the 20s areawide. Some areas north of the I-10 corridor could see temperatures drop in the teens. Windchill is expected to be bad as too. Along the coastline windchill will be in the mid to upper teens. Low teens in our inland locations.

A brief warm up is expected into Thursday and Friday before another cold snap looks likely next weekend.